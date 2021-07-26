Carrefour Polska Launches Returnable Water Bottles

Published on Jul 26 2021 9:58 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: circular economy / Carrefour Poland / Bottle Deposit Return / Glass Bottles

Carrefour Polska has introduced sparkling water in 1-litre glass capped bottles as part of its efforts to reduce plastic consumption.

The initiative comes after the retailer received a positive response from consumers for collecting returnable bottles without the need to present a receipt.

Circular Economy At Carrefour Poland

According to Deloitte, only ten European countries have a legally regulated deposit system, and just over 133 million people use it.

The average rate of return in these nations is around 91% for all packaging included in the system.

In Poland, there is no strict regulation regarding deposit packaging.

The recycling rate for glass packaging waste is estimated to reach 75% by 2030, according to targets set by the European Commission Directive of 30 May 2018 on packaging and packaging waste.

New research has shown that more than a third of households (34%) in Germany, Poland and the UK recycled more glass packaging during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Jurajska Sparkling Water

Carrefour Polska has introduced Jurajska sparkling water in large glass containers in its hypermarkets and supermarkets.

When purchasing for the first time, the customer pays a deposit for bottles and a case. For subsequent purchases, no additional costs are involved.

The main goal of Carrefour in initiating the campaign is to encourage Poles to adopt eco-friendly measures and selective waste collection to facilitate recycling, and convince consumers how important the circular economy is for nature.

Marek Lipka, commercial director and member of the management board of Carrefour Poland, said, "The Carrefour Polska chain has been taking consistent actions for the benefit of the environment for several years, and their important link is educating our clients on environmental issues.

"We encourage Poles to actively reduce the amount of generated glass waste and to develop a deposit system for returnable packaging, while providing them with specific solutions. Another natural step towards zero waste is the expansion of the range of glass packaging that can be replaced - for the benefit of the environment and the home budget."

