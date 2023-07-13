52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

CCEP Expands Refillable, At-Home Options For German Consumers

By Robert McHugh
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Germany (CCEP DE) has announced it will be increasing the availability of at-home refillable drinks options, in line with CCEP’s ambition to eliminate packaging waste.

From September 2023, Fanta, Sprite, mezzo mix, ViO BiO Limo and Fuze Tea will be available in one-litre refillable glass bottles across Germany, helping to cut back on single use packaging.

The organisation said the move comes as CCEP further boosts the availability of refillable beverages by introducing a new, uniform bottle design for all one-litre returnable glass and PET bottles.

Reusable Bottling

CCEP said the new design, which will be rolled out over the next few years, will increase production capacity by simplifying the refilling process and reducing the number of different types of vessels that travel through the production process.

The organisation has invested around €250 million in reusable bottling over the last five years. This includes two new refillable glass bottling lines, new refillable packs, the expansion of the refillable bottle pool and new reusable crates.

This year will see a further investment of over €100 million, to accompany the recent launch of a €40 million refillable glass bottling line in Lüneburg and the recommissioning of an existing refillable PET line in Bad Neuenahr, both of which are scheduled to go into operation in 2024, the company added.

Over the past three years, the company has invested around €130 million in reusable packaging, such as new filling systems, components, and reusable containers.

CCEP has pledged to achieve net zero by 2040 and reduce emissions across its value chain by 30% by 2030 as part of its sustainability action plan, This is Forward.

