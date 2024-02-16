Coca-Cola HBC Italia Invests €42m In Abruzzo Plant

Coca-Cola HBC Italia has announced it plans to invest over €42 million in its Oricola (L’Aquila) factory in Abruzzo, Italy.

This investment by the main beverage bottler of The Coca-Cola Company in Italy will lead to the introduction of two new production lines for cans by the end of the year.

It is the first time in the plant's history that it will produce cans, as it has previously focused on recycled plastic products (RPET), the company added.

One of the new lines will be dedicated to energy drinks production. The investment is also expected to help reduce the energy required to bottle one litre of drink by more than 25%.

'A Cutting-Edge Factory'

Giangiacomo Pierini, corporate affairs and sustainability director of Coca-Cola HBC Italia stated, “Oricola is historically a cutting-edge factory: it was among the first production sites in Italy to use recycled plastic and today, with the announcement of the new modernisation and expansion, we confirm the central role of this factory and this region in the strategies of growth of Coca-Cola HBC Italia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once fully operational, the factory is projected to double its production volumes and create over 50 new jobs, not including related industries.

Operational since 1988, the Oricola plant focuses on reducing its environmental impact by using photovoltaic and cogeneration systems to produce the required energy for its operations.

This investment underscores the significance of Italy’s Abruzzo region for Coca-Cola HBC, as the company is a major contributor to the region's economy and employment.

New Brands In The Portfolio

Starting this month, Coca-Cola HBC Italia will be responsible for the distribution of Finlandia vodka in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finlandia joins over 70 other products in Coca-Cola HBC Italia's spirits portfolio, which includes vodka, rum, tequila, mezcal, whisky, gin, aperitifs, vermouth, bitters, and sweet liqueurs.

Another new addition is Three Cents, a premium tonics and soda brand acquired in 2022 by Coca-Cola HBC.

Founded in 2014, Three Cents’ products are artisanal, made without preservatives or artificial colourings, and are designed for quality mixology for sparkling aperitifs and late-night cocktails.

The product will be available in eight variations, including four tonic water SKUs and four soda SKUs, catering to various cocktail combinations.