Ferrarelle Launches Mineral Water With rPET Packaging

Published on Jun 15 2021 12:25 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Mineral Water / Italy / circular economy / Ferrarelle

Italy's fourth-largest mineral water group Ferrarelle has launched Infinita, a new mineral water brand that uses 100% rPET plastic bottles.

Launched on World Environment Day, Infinita takes its name from the infinitely recyclable potential of PET plastic.

The range, designed for the HoReCa sector, comes at the beginning of the summer season and at a time when bars and restaurants are set to reopen after restrictions and closure following the pandemic.

The Range

The range offers three SKUs: the natural effervescent Ferrarelle, low-mineral Natìa, and natural sparkling water Maxima.

The new SKUs join other formats destined for the retail channel, comprising 1.5 litre and 0.5 litre bottles, already made with at least 50% PET plastic recycled directly by the company.

In 2018, Ferrarelle opened a plant to produce recycled PET in Presenzano in the Caserta province. The project was valued at over €40 million and co-financed by Invitalia.

Recycled plastic from the factory helps Ferrarelle to remove more than 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually from the environment.

The plastic is recycled and used in Ferrarelle bottles, in line with the principles of the circular economy.

Annual Performance

The launch comes days after Ferrarelle announced its results for 2020 when the company saw a turnover of €204 million and a 3.3% increase in the volume of water sold.

EBITDA amounted to €16.1 million, an increase of €5.5 million, while net profit for the financial year amounted to €8.5 million.

The positive performance represents a confirmation of the company's strategy, which manage to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 emergency in both the HoReCa channel and exports.

Recently, Levissima, a part of Gruppo Sanpellegrino, also launched mineral water bottles made with 100% recycled PET plastic (rPET) in Italy as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to a more sustainable world and achieving a circular economy. 

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Packaging and Design news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

