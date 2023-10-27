Edeka Subsidiary Sonnländer Acquires Wilhelmsthaler Mineralbrunnen

Sonnländer Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co, has agreed to acquire mineral water company Wilhelmsthaler Mineralbrunnen from Hassia Mineralquelle GmbH & Co. KG for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, effective 1 January 2024, will see Sonnländer taking over the entire workforce of the company along with the mineral water plant, based in Calden, northern Hesse.

“We are pleased about the opportunity to include the Wilhelmstaler Mineralbrunnen in our network,” said Markus Mosa, chair of the board of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co.

"In this way, we are strengthening our independence and flexibility to ensure the long-term supply of our merchants and consumers with products of high quality and at attractive prices," he added.

Built in 1978, the mineral water facility will be modernised in the coming months with new filling equipment and water resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonnländer

Hamburg-based Sonnländer aims to operate two efficient mineral springs in the future and increase its presence in the mineral water segment.

Dirk Hinkel, managing partner of Hassia Group said, "Given the current conditions, we are required to regularly review our range of services and also take a close look at the economic viability of each location.

“In this context, we came to the conclusion that there is greater development potential for the Wilhelmsthaler Mineralbrunnen under the umbrella of the Edeka network."

Beverage maker Sonnländer produces fruit juices, nectars, fruit juice drinks, as well as Mineral water, lemonades, flavours and concentrates at four locations in Germany and Poland.

The German retailer has permanently reduced the prices of more than 1,300 items across all product groups up to July of this year, a new study conducted by the company showed.