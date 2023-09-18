Britvic Ireland To Invest €6m In Ballygowan Facility

Soft drinks maker Britvic is to invest €6 million in its Ballygowan mineral water facility in Limerick, Ireland.

The investment will help Britvic Ireland in boosting production capacity at the site by over 20% to meet the growing demand for the mineral water brand, the company added.

It will see the creation of 28 new manufacturing roles and provide additional bottling capacity for the equivalent of 50 million fully recycled and recyclable 500-ml bottles of Ballygowan.

Kevin Donnelly, managing director at Britvic Ireland, added, "We are incredibly proud of this latest milestone in Ballygowan’s journey as Ireland’s most loved and leading bottled water brand, and the benefits this investment will return for Britvic Ireland and the wider community in Newcastle West."

Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney TD, congratulated Britvic Ireland on the announcement and said it will "support the growth, expansion, and sustainability credentials of one of Ireland’s best-known water brands, Ballygowan."

Ballygowan

In recent years, the demand for Ballygowan has grown steadily, with sales of the brand's products witnessing double-digit volume growth compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Newcastle West in Limerick is the home and source of the mineral water brand, which has been produced and bottled since 1984.

Currently, the facility employs 55 people in addition to the newly announced roles.

Following a €2 million investment in the Newcastle West facility in 2021, Britvic has been using 100% recycled and recyclable plastic (rPET) for Ballygowan bottles.

In addition to Ballygowan, Britvic Ireland's soft drinks portfolio includes brands such as Ballygowan, MiWadi, Pepsi, Club and TK.