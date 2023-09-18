52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Britvic Ireland To Invest €6m In Ballygowan Facility

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Soft drinks maker Britvic is to invest €6 million in its Ballygowan mineral water facility in Limerick, Ireland.

The investment will help Britvic Ireland in boosting production capacity at the site by over 20% to meet the growing demand for the mineral water brand, the company added.

It will see the creation of 28 new manufacturing roles and provide additional bottling capacity for the equivalent of 50 million fully recycled and recyclable 500-ml bottles of Ballygowan.

Kevin Donnelly, managing director at Britvic Ireland, added, "We are incredibly proud of this latest milestone in Ballygowan’s journey as Ireland’s most loved and leading bottled water brand, and the benefits this investment will return for Britvic Ireland and the wider community in Newcastle West."

Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney TD, congratulated Britvic Ireland on the announcement and said it will "support the growth, expansion, and sustainability credentials of one of Ireland’s best-known water brands, Ballygowan."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballygowan

In recent years, the demand for Ballygowan has grown steadily, with sales of the brand's products witnessing double-digit volume growth compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Newcastle West in Limerick is the home and source of the mineral water brand, which has been produced and bottled since 1984.

Currently, the facility employs 55 people in addition to the newly announced roles.

Following a €2 million investment in the Newcastle West facility in 2021, Britvic has been using 100% recycled and recyclable plastic (rPET) for Ballygowan bottles.

In addition to Ballygowan, Britvic Ireland's soft drinks portfolio includes brands such as Ballygowan, MiWadi, Pepsi, Club and TK.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hero Group Divests Nordic Gluten-Free Business To Dr. Schär
2
A-Brands

European Parliament Sets Rules For Organic Pet Food
3
A-Brands

Fleury Michon Reports 12.8% Increase In Sales In First Half
4
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries Limited, Vital, Oyster Agribusiness
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com