Tönissteiner Unveils 100% Recycled PET Reusable Bottle

German mineral water brand Tönissteiner has unveiled a new reusable PET bottle developed entirely from recycled material.

The one-litre bottle was developed alongside packaging and recycling firm ALPLA, and as well as being reusable, also offers logistical advantages due to its low weight, the company said.

Climate-Friendly

"Tönissteiner stands for the sustainable use of resources," commented the company's managing director, Hermann-Josef Hoppe. "In ALPLA, we have found an innovative partner for the introduction of our first own reusable rPET bottle. The climate-friendly bottle has been perfectly tailored to our sorting, bottling and transport processes."

The new water bottle took approximately a year to develop, Tönissteiner said, and is made entirely of post-consumer recycled material, except for the closure and label. The bottle can also be fully recycled at the end of its lifespan, thereby also making it a circular economy product.

According to Georg Pescher, managing director of ALPLA Germany, the packaging of the future should be "sustainable, light and safe", and this new packaging fits all of these criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We at ALPLA already deliver in this regard with a circular economy based on the bottle-to-bottle principle, weight optimisation and systematic design for recycling," he said. Working with Tönissteiner, we have brought all of these approaches together to create a new reusable solution made entirely of rPET."

Ease Of Transport

The bottle can be used with Tönissteiner's existing 12-bottle crates, with up to 160 crates containing 1,920 more bottles able to be transported per lorry load.

Tönissteiner is a leading mineral water brand in the German federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as in Belgium.