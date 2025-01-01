52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Mineral Water

Tönissteiner Unveils 100% Recycled PET Reusable Bottle

Coop Switzerland Launches Filling Stations For Beer, Mineral Water

Coop Switzerland has announced that it is introducing filling stations for beer and mineral water in some of its supermarkets. The move, a fir...

Italy's Sanpellegrino Reports Turnover Of €892m In 2020

Italian mineral water and non-alcoholic beverage brand Sanpellegrino Group ended 2020 with sales of €893 million, down 8.1% year-on-year due to l...

