Glass Packaging's Role In Driving Sales To Be Discussed In Webinar

The role that glass packaging can play in increasing sales and brand awareness is set to be discussed at the next Future Made Clear webinar, hosted by FEVE, the European Container Glass Federation, next Tuesday (22 February).

Kicking off at 12pm CET, the webinar, entitled #FutureMadeClear – Learn From Carrefour How Retail Activations Drive Sales, will take the format of a live Q&A with Karen Davies, Secretary-General of ANFEVI and Scarlette Elizée, Sustainability Outreach Lead at Carrefour.

It will be hosted by Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Together, they'll share key insights into a recent study, conducted in collaboration with Carrefour Spain, which sought to explore whether retail activations can increase sales, brand awareness and consumer support for glass packaging.

Determining Shopper Habits

The forthcoming webinar follows on from a similar discussion last month, at which FEVE offered exclusive insight into the findings of its latest report, Future Made Clear: What are shoppers interested in now?.

With 2022 marking UN International Year of Glass (IYOG), the container glass industry is undertaking a number of activities over the course of the year in order to promote the use of glass in the retail and consumer goods space, and highlight its sustainability qualities.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Brussels, FEVE is an international not-for-profit association, which currently has over 60 company members and incorporates 22 corporate groups across the European Union, Switzerland, and Turkey.

