Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Glass Packaging's Role In Driving Sales To Be Discussed In Webinar

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The role that glass packaging can play in increasing sales and brand awareness is set to be discussed at the next Future Made Clear webinar, hosted by FEVE, the European Container Glass Federation, next Tuesday (22 February).

Kicking off at 12pm CET, the webinar, entitled #FutureMadeClear – Learn From Carrefour How Retail Activations Drive Sales, will take the format of a live Q&A with Karen Davies, Secretary-General of ANFEVI and Scarlette Elizée, Sustainability Outreach Lead at Carrefour.

It will be hosted by Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Together, they'll share key insights into a recent study, conducted in collaboration with Carrefour Spain, which sought to explore whether retail activations can increase sales, brand awareness and consumer support for glass packaging.

You can register for the webinar here.

Determining Shopper Habits

The forthcoming webinar follows on from a similar discussion last month, at which FEVE offered exclusive insight into the findings of its latest report, Future Made Clear: What are shoppers interested in now?.

With 2022 marking UN International Year of Glass (IYOG), the container glass industry is undertaking a number of activities over the course of the year in order to promote the use of glass in the retail and consumer goods space, and highlight its sustainability qualities.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Brussels, FEVE is an international not-for-profit association, which currently has over 60 company members and incorporates 22 corporate groups across the European Union, Switzerland, and Turkey.

 © 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Packaging & Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Russia's Fix Price To Introduce Eco-Friendly Branded Bags
2
Packaging And Design

Petition To Ban Single-Use Plastic Garners 117,000 Signatures In UK
3
Packaging And Design

Morrisons Introduces Paper Packaging For Kitchen, Toilet Rolls
4
Packaging And Design

Packaging Firm ALPLA Group Sees Turnover Up 8.4% In 2021
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com