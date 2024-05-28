Greenyard Teams Up With Tetra Pak For New Cardboard Packaging Line

Fresh produce giant Greenyard has entered into a partnership with Tetra Pak for a new cardboard packaging line at Greenyard Prepared in Bree, Belgium.

The collaboration will see the addition of cardboard to Greenyard's ambient food packaging portfolio, which includes durable glass, pouches, and tins.

The new packaging line will help the company boost production capacity, target new markets, and enhance the category image as well as customers' brands.

Greenyard Prepared aims to fill double-digit millions of units per year after the commencement of operations, expected in early 2025.

Cardboard Packaging

The company will implement cardboard packaging for a range of pure-plant products, starting with pulses and vegetables.

Greenyard Prepared is also looking into developing cardboard packaging for mixes, sauces and soups, which will simplify the process of storing, opening, and recycling at home.

The new packaging option will also allow the company to offer a variety of tasty and nutritious food items in an environmentally responsible manner.

Johnny Van Holzaet, managing director at Greenyard Prepared stated, “Greenyard Prepared helps retailers differentiate with private-label products by focusing on taste, high-quality standards and innovation.

“By answering to a growing consumer demand for convenient and eco-friendly packaging, we strengthen the competitive advantage for our retail customers. Cardboard has numerous branding options to attract specific customer demographics, which will bring additional value to the category.”

Emissions Reduction

Due to its compact size, cardboard packaging helps save space and is more visually appealing for consumers.

Shelves that can hold up to 1,500 packs of other materials, accommodate around 2,000 packs of cardboard.

Tetra Pak offers eco-friendly packaging solutions and its Tetra Recart packaging format uses up to 71% FSC-certified paperboard from renewable, responsibly sourced trees.

Compared to traditional packaging options, it reduces CO2 emissions by over 80%. Moreover, it is lighter, more compact, and easier to transport.

Stefan Follet, key account director at Tetra Pak added, “The Tetra Recart solution aligns perfectly with the needs of the food industry.

“Not only does it offer significant logistical advantages, but it also reduces the carbon footprint associated with the products, while preserving their nutritional and sensory qualities. Tetra Pak takes pride in supporting and collaborating with Greenyard on this forward-looking initiative.”