Packaging And Design

Lidl GB To Remove Green Milk Caps After Successful Trial

Lidl GB has announced plans to permanently replace green-coloured caps from semi-skimmed and organic fresh milk with clear caps.

The decision follows a successful four-week trial, in partnership with milk supplier Müller, conducted by the company in September of this year.

Lidl GB will roll out the milk SKUs with clear caps in a phased manner, commencing 31 October. The discounter expects to complete to process by 21 November.

'Sustainable Shopping Decisions'

Scott Davey, senior buying director at Lidl GB, said, “We remain committed to supporting our customers in helping them make more sustainable shopping decisions on a daily basis. Customer feedback during the trial was overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to be making this change permanent across Lidl stores.

“In addition, this move will help us achieve our goal of making more of the plastic we use circular and fit to be repurposed time and time again.”

'Food-Grade Packaging'

The introduction of clear caps across the Müller supply chain will enable the retailer to turn approximately 60 tonnes of recycled high-density polythene into food-grade packaging annually.

The retailer added that coloured milk caps cannot be easily recycled into food-grade packaging, unlike milk bottles.

The new milk caps will be recycled to create milk bottles, creating a circular recycling system.

In August, Aldi UK launched a trial of clear caps on its milk bottles in a bid to further improve recyclability of its products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

