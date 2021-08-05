ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions

Published on Aug 5 2021 12:58 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: E-Commerce / Mondi / Corrugated Packaging / Grocery delivery / Sustainable packaging

Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions

Mondi has rolled out a comprehensive portfolio of corrugated packaging solutions for the online grocery market across Central Europe.

Relying on its previous experience in e-commerce packaging, the packaging giant has created new solutions for the diverse needs of grocery retailers who can now deliver a variety of goods, from perishable food to wine bottles in fit-for-purpose packaging.

All boxes in the e-grocery portfolio are fully recyclable and meet customers' requirements of sustainability, cost efficiency, and product protection.

Grocery Delivery

The latest e-grocery packaging solutions from Mondi follow the introduction of its BCoolBox in March and its VinoBoxes in May.

Grocery retailers can choose from an expanded portfolio of seven sustainable corrugated packaging solutions for all kinds of grocery pick-up and delivery requirements, such as click-and-collect, local deliveries via retailers' own vehicle fleets, or long-distance deliveries via third-party carriers.

The boxes can be adapted to be used by small and large-scale retailers.

Armand Schoonbrood, chief operating officer for corrugated solutions at Mondi, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the popularity of online grocery shopping, especially in our Central European markets. Our customers in the retail grocery sector are quickly adapting to growing consumer demand for pick-up and delivery options."

"We pride ourselves in developing smart, fit-for-purpose packaging to meet our customers’ needs, which is why we’re rolling out these efficient, sustainable solutions designed for a variety of delivery methods and styles," added Schoonbrood.

Corrugated Packaging

Advertisement

The range includes the Pick&ShipBox – a one-pack solution for all channels. It adapts to multiple requirements and offers features such as easy lifting and opening. 

The PantryBox is suitable for quick and easy filling and closing. It is strong, stackable, and suitable for carrier shipping or click-and-collect services.

For doorstep delivery of fresh produce and groceries the company offers the RecipeBox, with an integrated lid and optional holes for better ventilation.

Other solutions in the range are the EatsBox for smaller local deliveries by bike or scooter; Click&LoadBox for click-and-collect service for mixed grocery orders; Click&EnjoyBox for holiday, gift or seasonal promotion packs; and the Click&CarryBox for heavier mixed orders, providing strength and stability.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows
Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study

Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study
Amazon Sees Sales Growth Slow As Jassy Gets Down To Business

Amazon Sees Sales Growth Slow As Jassy Gets Down To Business
Casino Group Extends The Maturity Of Its Syndicated Credit Facility

Casino Group Extends The Maturity Of Its Syndicated Credit Facility
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US
Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments
Lidl GB Removes One Billion Pieces Of Plastic From Stores Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Lidl GB Removes One Billion Pieces Of Plastic From Stores
BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill Thu, 29 Jul 2021

BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN