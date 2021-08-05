Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions

Armand Schoonbrood, chief operating officer for corrugated solutions at Mondi, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the popularity of online grocery shopping, especially in our Central European markets. Our customers in the retail grocery sector are quickly adapting to growing consumer demand for pick-up and delivery options."

"We pride ourselves in developing smart, fit-for-purpose packaging to meet our customers’ needs, which is why we’re rolling out these efficient, sustainable solutions designed for a variety of delivery methods and styles," added Schoonbrood.

Corrugated Packaging

The range includes the Pick&ShipBox – a one-pack solution for all channels. It adapts to multiple requirements and offers features such as easy lifting and opening.

The PantryBox is suitable for quick and easy filling and closing. It is strong, stackable, and suitable for carrier shipping or click-and-collect services.

For doorstep delivery of fresh produce and groceries the company offers the RecipeBox, with an integrated lid and optional holes for better ventilation.

Other solutions in the range are the EatsBox for smaller local deliveries by bike or scooter; Click&LoadBox for click-and-collect service for mixed grocery orders; Click&EnjoyBox for holiday, gift or seasonal promotion packs; and the Click&CarryBox for heavier mixed orders, providing strength and stability.

