Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions

The latest e-grocery packaging solutions from Mondi follow the introduction of its BCoolBox in March and its VinoBoxes in May.
Grocery retailers can choose from an expanded portfolio of seven sustainable corrugated packaging solutions for all kinds of grocery pick-up and delivery requirements, such as click-and-collect, local deliveries via retailers' own vehicle fleets, or long-distance deliveries via third-party carriers.
The boxes can be adapted to be used by small and large-scale retailers.
Corrugated Packaging
The range includes the Pick&ShipBox – a one-pack solution for all channels. It adapts to multiple requirements and offers features such as easy lifting and opening.
The PantryBox is suitable for quick and easy filling and closing. It is strong, stackable, and suitable for carrier shipping or click-and-collect services.
For doorstep delivery of fresh produce and groceries the company offers the RecipeBox, with an integrated lid and optional holes for better ventilation.
Other solutions in the range are the EatsBox for smaller local deliveries by bike or scooter; Click&LoadBox for click-and-collect service for mixed grocery orders; Click&EnjoyBox for holiday, gift or seasonal promotion packs; and the Click&CarryBox for heavier mixed orders, providing strength and stability.
