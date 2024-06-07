Monoprix Pilots Loop Deposit Return Solution In Paris

French convenience retailer Monoprix is testing the Loop deposit return solution in five stores in Paris as part of its efforts to reduce waste.

The five participating Monoprix stores are offering shoppers returnable products to create what the retailer describes as a 'zero-waste shopping experience'.

Isabelle Boudard, head of CSR Ethics stated, "This partnership with Loop is the first interoperable deposit ecosystem between retailers. Our primary objective is to offer a practical and easy solution for our customers.

"As a signatory of the National Pact on Plastic Packaging in 2019, Monoprix is committed to testing re-use models to reduce the proportion of single-use packaging placed on the market. And we want to offer our customers more innovative and ecological alternatives."

Loop Deposit System

The Loop deposit system gives consumers access to reusable, returnable packaging for everyday branded products, including Evian, Badoit, Lorina, Club Maté, and William Peel, among others.

Once the products have been consumed, customers can return the empty packaging to the shop to recover their deposits by dropping them off at a Loop collection point, Monoprix added.

The packaging is then sorted, cleaned and reused, thereby minimising single-use plastic packaging waste.

Shoppers will also be able to deposit a returnable product available only at Monoprix in a Carrefour outlet.

'A Key Step In Loop's Expansion'

Romain Zanna-Bellegarde, sales director and head of Loop France stated, "We are delighted that Monoprix is joining the Loop deposit ecosystem. Our partnership marks a key step in Loop's expansion.

"We look forward to continuing to build the future of reuse in France with Monoprix, Carrefour, and all the other retailers and brands that will be joining us."

In 2022, Monoprix teamed up with the start-up Bocoloco to encourage the reuse of certain glass containers.

This initiative is currently available in six stores in Lyon, Paris and Levallois-Perret.