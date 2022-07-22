Pingo Doce Launches Reusable 'Eco Mesh Bags'

Portuguese supermarket chain Pingo Doce has introduced 'Eco Mesh Bags' as it aims to offer what it describes as a ‘sustainable, practical, versatile and appealing’ alternative to plastic bags.

The reusable cotton bags are apt for shopping, as well as for carrying day-to-day items or for a trip to the beach.

The Eco Mesh Bags are produced in Portugal, in limited numbers, in partnership with a Portuguese company, the company noted.

Offering high quality, resistance and durability, the bags are manufactured in an environmentally friendly manner.

Eco Mesh Bags

The first batch of bags is available in blue, as a tribute to the oceans and was developed within the scope of Pingo Doce's 'Amar o Mar' (Love the Sea) programme, which aims to raise awareness about reducing plastic pollution and the need to preserve rivers, seas, oceans and all the biodiversity that inhabits them.

According to estimates, over 80% of the waste that pollutes the ocean is plastic. Around 11 million tonnes of plastic are deposited in the ocean every year – the equivalent to one truckload of rubbish every minute.

The Eco Mesh Bags, available for €3.99 in medium size, are already available in Pingo Doce stores throughout Portugal.

In May of this year, the Portuguese supermarket chain received a national distinction for its efforts to combat food waste.

It became the first food retailer to be recognised by the Portuguese National Commission for Combatting Food Waste (Comissão Nacional de Combate ao Desperdício Alimentar, or CNCDA) for ‘Sustainable Production, Responsible Consumption.’

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.