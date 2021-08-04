Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US

Published on Aug 4 2021 1:01 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Acquisition / Bottler / Refresco / Coca-Cola Company

Bottling firm Refresco has entered into an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire three of its production locations in the United States.

This transaction is subject to regulatory approval, the company added.

Proposed Transaction

The proposed transaction includes three production facilities in Truesdale (Missouri), Waco (Texas), and Paw Paw (Michigan), and sets out long-term agreements for contract manufacturing activities.

The move also sees the independent bottler become one of Coca-Cola’s third-party contract manufacturers in the United States.

This acquisition is well aligned with Refresco’s buy-and-build strategy, focused on further expanding and strengthening its manufacturing footprint across Europe and North America to service both retailers and A-brands.

All three hot fill production locations are highly complementary to Refresco North America’s current manufacturing footprint.

The acquisition will further improve the company's proximity to its existing customer base and expand its technological capabilities.

Last year, Refresco acquired three juice manufacturing sites, related private-label juice business and the Fruité brand from Britvic in France.

Growth Strategy

Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco commented, "The ongoing trend of A-brands outsourcing their production capabilities continues to provide opportunities for us as an independent beverage solutions provider. With manufacturing and supply chain being at the heart of our business, the acquisition of three Coca-Cola facilities in the US is another step forward in our growth strategy."

Brad Goist, COO Refresco North America, added, "Adding three hot fill production sites to our footprint is a great opportunity to further enhance our offering. I am convinced that our Retail and A-brand customers across North America will be able to benefit from our extended capabilities and broadened geographical footprint."

In July, the company announced plans to acquire German mineral water and carbonated soft drinks company, Hansa-Heemann for an undisclosed amount.

Article by Conor Farrelly.