Refresco To Acquire Germany's Hansa-Heemann

Published on Jul 8 2021 10:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Germany / Acquisition / Refresco / Hansa-Heemann

Bottling firm Refresco has entered into an agreement to acquire German mineral water and carbonated soft drinks company, Hansa-Heemann for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, is part of Refresco’s buy-and-build strategy.

The deal will help Refresco consolidate its position in terms of product and brand portfolio and improve its geographical coverage.

Diversification

Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco Group, commented, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Hansa-Heemann to Refresco. Our companies are a great fit and Hansa-Heemann’s expertise and capabilities will allow us to further improve our operational excellence.

“In addition, this acquisition will further diversify our business and product offering, which will benefit our customers. Refresco Germany and Hansa-Heemann are highly complementary and through this acquisition, we will be able to offer nationwide coverage to German retailers.”

The acquisition will enable Refresco to strengthen its presence in Germany by broadening its relationship with German retailers, improving transport efficiencies, and reducing CO2 emissions.

In addition, Refresco will be able to leverage its global scale to further drive change in improving the sustainable use of resources.

Refresco reported an adjusted net profit of €9 million in the first quarter of its financial year, with net profit amounting to €2 million.

Independent Beverage Manufacturer

Headquartered in Rellingen, Germany, Hansa-Heemann is a family-owned, independent beverage manufacturer with five production sites spread across the country.

A majority of its volume (60%) is in mineral water, with the remaining 40% in carbonated soft drinks.

In addition to its own brands, the company serves the private label market as well as contract manufacturing for A-brands.

Wolff Lange, chairman of Hansa-Heemann’s supervisory board, said, “It is a promising opportunity for our family business to join Refresco as it will enable the Hansa-Heemann team to apply their knowledge and expertise with more impact, at a much bigger scale. Our combined capabilities will accelerate our ambitions and further enhance our offering to customers.”

