Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Russia Looks For New Baby Food Packaging Suppliers As Sanctions Bite

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russia is looking for suppliers of packaging for baby food and dairy products due to disruption in supplies caused by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, the country's agriculture minister, Dmitry Patrushev said.

Russia is a major global agriculture producer but the sanctions, imposed by Western countries over the Ukraine crisis, have caused supply disruptions and prompted some foreign suppliers to leave the market.

"As for dairy products and baby food, I would like to note the following: in order to maintain stability in this segment due to restrictions on imports of packaging and a number of ingredients for baby food production, we are working with the business community and the trade ministry to find opportunities to replace foreign suppliers of packaging," Patrushev told a government meeting.

Export Quotas

Patrushev also said that the agriculture ministry had proposed that the government should set up export quotas for sunflower oil to "maintain the stability of situation."

Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. India imports more than 90% of its sunflower oil from them, though sunflower oil accounts for 14% of its total edible oil imports.

Many Russians have rushed to buy sugar, buckwheat and salt after sanctions weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher in late February-March.

The authorities have repeatedly told people there is no need to stockpile food products.

"Russia is fully self-sufficient in the main foodstuffs. There are sufficient stocks in warehouses and distribution centres, which are constantly replenished," Patrushev said.

"In general, the Russian agriculture industry is coping with significantly increased demand for food products," he added.

Read More: As Sanctions Bite Russia, Fertiliser Shortage Imperils World Food Supply

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest packaging news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Systemic Change In Food Packaging Recycling 'Only Possible Through Partnerships': Study
2
Packaging And Design

Kaufland Pilots Groceries In Returnable Glass Jars
3
Packaging And Design

DPD's Sustainable Partnership With Lyreco And RCP Creates Recycling Heroes
4
Features

Analysis: Why Do Customers Enjoy Using Reusable Shopping Bags?
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com