ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Austria's Schur Flexibles Acquires Termoplast

Published on Jul 7 2021 10:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Austria / Italy / Termoplast / Schur Flexibles

Austria's Schur Flexibles Acquires Termoplast

Austrian flexible packaging supplier Schur Flexibles has acquired Italy-based sustainable and fully recyclable film producer Termoplast.

Termoplast’s 100% recyclable MDO-PE films feature an extremely low material thickness and excellent barrier and processing qualities for all printing technologies and special applications for industries, as well as the food, medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Through its recycling company, Termoplast is making a valuable contribution to the 'zero waste' strategy and a circular economy, both during production and processing of post-industrial waste.

A new study by Australian non-profit, Minderoo Foundation has revealed that if high-level investors ceased backing the production of fossil-fuel plastics, the plastic pollution crisis around the world could be resolved.

Termoplast Product Portfolio

Termoplast’s product portfolio includes sustainable sealable, barrier and high-barrier films as well as peelable and reclosable films.

The family business reported around €50 million in revenue in its financial year 2020, producing an average of about 28,000 tonnes of film material per year.

The acquisition of Termoplast will enable Schur Flexibles to accelerate its expansion in Italy.

Advertisement

The former owners and the third generation of the family will stay on board as managing directors to ensure continuity.

The parties agreed to maintain confidentiality with respect to the purchase price.

Based in Wiener Neudorf, Schur Flexibles Group specialises in innovative, high-quality and tailor-made high-barrier packaging solutions for the food, flavour, medical and hygiene industries.

The group generates sales of around €590 million and has 23 production facilities in Europe.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Austria’s Merkur Rebranded To Billa Plus

Austria’s Merkur Rebranded To Billa Plus
Vienna And Nearby Regions To Close Non-Essential Shops Over Easter: Reports

Vienna And Nearby Regions To Close Non-Essential Shops Over Easter: Reports
Austrian Ambition – ESM Meets BMÖ's Robert Nagele

Austrian Ambition – ESM Meets BMÖ's Robert Nagele
Spar Austria Launches Collaboration With Too Good To Go

Spar Austria Launches Collaboration With Too Good To Go
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico
Cease Funding Fossil Fuel-Based Plastics And A Real Difference Can Be Made: Analysis Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Cease Funding Fossil Fuel-Based Plastics And A Real Difference Can Be Made: Analysis
Delhaize Belgium Introduces Wine In Paper Bottle Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Delhaize Belgium Introduces Wine In Paper Bottle
Schwarz Group Switches To 100% rPET For Non-Returnable Bottles Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Schwarz Group Switches To 100% rPET For Non-Returnable Bottles
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN