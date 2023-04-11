52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

SIG Opens New Production Plant In India

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Packaging firm SIG has announced the opening of a new production plant in Palghar, India.

The company said that the facility will specialise in the production of bag-in-box and spouted pouch packaging, previously marketed under Scholle IPN and Bossar.

Located 90 kilometres north of Mumbai, the new plant will house production assets used to manufacture components and finished packaging, including blown film extruders, injection moulding cells, bag-in-box manufacturing machines, and a mould-making facility for packaging fitments and closures for both bag-in-box and spouted pouches.

'A Key Growth Market'

“The Indian market is a key growth market for SIG," commented Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG. "Our expertise in aseptic packaging and our ability to provide sustainable solutions that benefit customers, consumers and the environment are making a difference and increasingly becoming the focus of food and beverage manufacturers in India.”

The new Palghar plant will be fully commissioned by the end of April, the company said in a statement.

Read More: SIG Completes Acquisition Of Evergreen Asia

'A Winning Position'

Elsewhere, Ross Bushnell, President of SIG's bag-in-box and spouted pouch business, believes that the new production plant in puts the firm in a "winning position" in the Indian market.

"I am excited to see our India team embrace the challenge of growing rapidly in this very strategic market and I am confident that we have the tools in place to fully enable a locally produced solution for both our India customers and throughout the South Asia region," he said.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

