Smurfit Kappa Invests Over €20m In Czechia And Slovakia

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has invested more than €20 million in upgrading and expanding its manufacturing plants in Olomouc in Czechia and Obaly Štúrovo in Slovakia.

The investment will strengthen its position in Czechia and Slovakia and allow the business to target specific industries, such as FMCG and the electro-technical sectors.

Zdenek Suchitra, CEO of Smurfit Central and South-East Europe, said, “I am delighted to announce that both of our investments at the Olomouc (Czechia) and Obaly Štúrovo (Slovakia) plants have finished on time and within our original budget in a time when there is a scarcity of all kinds of materials.

"These investments, along with the investments we made in two additional sites in the Czechia, demonstrate our commitment to our customers and operations in Central and Eastern Europe."

Production Capacity

The company has implemented various measures at both facilities, including installing state-of-the-art equipment to expand production capacity to meet the rising demand for paper-based packaging solutions.

Smurfit Kappa has installed new converting equipment, which it says will increase the capacity by over 100 million regular and offset printed boxes per annum.

The upgraded plants were officially unveiled at an event attended by Tony Smurfit, group CEO of Smurfit Kappa, and Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe.

“We are in a strong position to continue to deliver our high-quality, sustainable solutions, as well as a best-in-class efficiency to the market and to be a better place to work for our people,” Suchitra added.

