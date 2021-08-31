SPAR South Africa Outlines Own-Brand Packaging Goals For 2025

Published on Aug 31 2021 12:28 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Spar South Africa / circular economy / Sustainable packaging / South African Plastics Pact / SPAR Brand

SPAR South Africa has outlined a number of own-brand packaging goals that it seeks to achieve over the next four years.

The retailer added that its sustainability tagline, ‘My SPAR, Our Tomorrow’ is a public commitment to the future of the SPAR Brand and the planet.

Sustainable Packaging

SPAR South Africa is making an increased effort to eliminate problematic and unnecessary plastic and design new packaging that is recyclable or reusable.

Sustainable packaging has been rolled out for certain SPAR own-brand products, in line with the company’s short-term focus on the 10 categories that deliver 80% of SPAR’s house brand volumes.

Examples include the two-litre milk cartons used for extra shelf-life milk, which are 100% recyclable and made from 87% renewable materials.

The packaging includes information about circular economy and how shoppers can assist with recycling.

SPAR South Africa supports recyclable materials by converting waste to reusable materials and using materials from sources that can be naturally replaced.

In addition, carrier bags sold in SPAR stores across the country are made from 100% recycled materials and are 100% recyclable.

The move has enabled the retailer to divert approximately 4,000 tonnes of plastic waste from the landfill every year, resulting in a 40% reduction in its carbon footprint.

Plastic Waste Innovations

SPAR South Africa’s environmental goals include having 100% of plastic packaging which is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

The retailer is one of the founding members of the South African Plastics Pact.

The Pact aims to create a circular economy that drives investment in infrastructure, supports livelihoods, and keeps the environment free of plastic pollution.

Elsewhere, SPAR South Africa has introduced a new non-toxic, odourless, and eco-friendly firelighter.

The product is suitable for indoor fires and barbecues, and is made using dung sourced from rhinoceros.

Rethinking the way products are produced, the firelighters offer a sustainable, environmentally-friendly alternative to other more harmful firelighter products.

Each box purchased will see a contribution made on the retailer's behalf to the Zululand Rhino Orphanage.