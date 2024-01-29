Sprite Goes 'Label-Free' In The UK As Part Of New Trial

Coca‑Cola Great Britain has removed labels from Sprite and Sprite Zero 500ml rPET bottles as part of a trial aimed at simplifying the recycling process and cutting the use of packaging materials.

The trial will see Coca‑Cola replacing the labels with an embossed logo on the front of the pack, while laser-engraved product and nutritional information will appear on the back of the pack, the company noted.

The limited-edition packaging will be available at eight Tesco Express Stores in Brighton and Hove, Bristol, London and Manchester between January and March 2024.

'Making Recycling Easier'

Dusan Stojankic, VP of franchise operations, GB&I at Coca‑Cola Great Britain commented, “Labels contain valuable information for consumers, but with the help of technology we can now try other ways to share this information while reducing the amount of packaging we use.

“Going label-less might seem like a small step, but it is one of several ways we are exploring making recycling easier, minimising waste, and minimising the impact of our packaging on the environment.”

James Bull, head of packaging and food waste strategy at Tesco added, “We want to help our customers minimise the environmental impact of the products they buy, including removing plastic and packaging when possible. This trial of label-less packaging by Sprite is a great example of how brands are innovating to provide those solutions.”

Like existing Sprite packaging, the clear, 100% recycled PET bottles feature green and transparent attached caps identifying them as Sprite or Sprite Zero respectively, the cola giant added.

In recent years, Coca‑Cola introduced several design changes to help reduce packaging waste, including turning Sprite bottles from green to clear plastic to make them easier to recycle.

In addition, attached caps reduce the potential for littering as they stay attached to the bottles

'A Milestone For The Industry'

Javier Meza, VP of marketing, Coca‑Cola Europe stated, “The trial we are announcing today is a milestone for the industry. It’s the first time these two technologies have been used in a pilot globally, where a Coca‑Cola product will appear in a label-less, single-unit bottle sold in-store.

“Although the design change may sound simple, this is a big shift from a marketing perspective. This trial could contribute to longer-term changes to the way brands communicate with their consumers.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy added, “It’s clear that, as a society, we need to reduce, reuse and recycle more, and waste less. Everyone, including businesses, needs to be part of the solution. We welcome this exciting and innovative trial.”