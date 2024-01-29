52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Sprite Goes 'Label-Free' In The UK As Part Of New Trial

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Sprite Goes 'Label-Free' In The UK As Part Of New Trial

Coca‑Cola Great Britain has removed labels from Sprite and Sprite Zero 500ml rPET bottles as part of a trial aimed at simplifying the recycling process and cutting the use of packaging materials.

The trial will see Coca‑Cola replacing the labels with an embossed logo on the front of the pack, while laser-engraved product and nutritional information will appear on the back of the pack, the company noted.

The limited-edition packaging will be available at eight Tesco Express Stores in Brighton and Hove, Bristol, London and Manchester between January and March 2024.

'Making Recycling Easier'

Dusan Stojankic, VP of franchise operations, GB&I at Coca‑Cola Great Britain commented, “Labels contain valuable information for consumers, but with the help of technology we can now try other ways to share this information while reducing the amount of packaging we use.

“Going label-less might seem like a small step, but it is one of several ways we are exploring making recycling easier, minimising waste, and minimising the impact of our packaging on the environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

James Bull, head of packaging and food waste strategy at Tesco added, “We want to help our customers minimise the environmental impact of the products they buy, including removing plastic and packaging when possible. This trial of label-less packaging by Sprite is a great example of how brands are innovating to provide those solutions.”

Like existing Sprite packaging, the clear, 100% recycled PET bottles feature green and transparent attached caps identifying them as Sprite or Sprite Zero respectively, the cola giant added.

In recent years, Coca‑Cola introduced several design changes to help reduce packaging waste, including turning Sprite bottles from green to clear plastic to make them easier to recycle.

In addition, attached caps reduce the potential for littering as they stay attached to the bottles

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Milestone For The Industry'

Javier Meza, VP of marketing, Coca‑Cola Europe stated, “The trial we are announcing today is a milestone for the industry. It’s the first time these two technologies have been used in a pilot globally, where a Coca‑Cola product will appear in a label-less, single-unit bottle sold in-store.

“Although the design change may sound simple, this is a big shift from a marketing perspective. This trial could contribute to longer-term changes to the way brands communicate with their consumers.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy added, “It’s clear that, as a society, we need to reduce, reuse and recycle more, and waste less. Everyone, including businesses, needs to be part of the solution. We welcome this exciting and innovative trial.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe Announces 10-Year Power Purchase Agreement
Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe Announces 10-Year Power Purchase Agreement
2
Packaging And Design

Aldi Nord To Adopt New Animal Welfare Labeling From July
Aldi Nord To Adopt New Animal Welfare Labeling From July
3
Packaging And Design

AmFiniti Recycled Content Advances The Circularity Of Packaging
AmFiniti Recycled Content Advances The Circularity Of Packaging
4
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Glass Packaging Teams Up With CI Renewables For Solar Project In California
Ardagh Glass Packaging Teams Up With CI Renewables For Solar Project In California
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com