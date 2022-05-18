Subscribe Login
Private Label

Albert Heijn Expands International Cuisine Offering

Retailer Albert Heijn has launched a three-week consumer campaign, ‘Op reis in eigen keuken' ('A journey in your own kitchen') to introduce customers to international cuisine.

Each week, the focus is on one specific region in the world, with the retailer offering recipes, fresh packages, and ready-to-use solutions from this region.

It has also added additional functionality to the My Recipes platform in the AH app, to support the campaign.

Expanding International Cuisine Range

With the campaign, the Ahold Delhaize owned retailer aims to offer customers inspiration, variety, and convenience with a solution every day for the frequently asked question 'what are we eating today?', the retailer said.

It is offering 125 new products, ranging from ready-made meals to fresh products.

In the first week of the campaign, the focus is on Asian dishes with the introduction of new products such as Indian dahl, Korean bibimbap, and Japanese katsu curry.

Later, the campaign will focus on Central and South America, as well as the Meditteranean.

App Additions

Albert Heijn has also sought to enable customers to collect recipes even easier, through the AH app.

Customers can not only save recipes from the retailer's own 'Allerhande' library, of which there are more than 19,000, but also add their own recipes or recipes from third parties, to the My Recipes function.

In addition, customers can set a recipe to 'cooking mode' via the AH app, so that the tablet or phone does not always go on standby.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Private-Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

