Albert Heijn Expands Streeckgenoten Range

Published on Jul 5 2021 1:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Albert Heijn / Fish / Local products / Streeckgenoten

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has added nine fish products to its private-label brand Streeckgenoten.

Streeckgenoten fish comes from traditional Dutch villages such as Urk, IJmuiden, Enkhuizen, Yerseke, Kats and Harderwijk and the fishing companies smoke the fish according to their traditional recipes.

The new additions include smoked salmon fillet and hot-smoked salmon fillet from Rodé Vis BV in Urk, smoked trout fillet from fish trade Klooster in Enkhuizen, and mussel crisps, pickled mussels and mussels à la minutes from Roem van Yerseke from Yerseke.

It also includes Dutch Yellowtail from Kingfish Zeeland from Kats, hot smoked salmon fillet tomato from Foppen from Harderwijk and Seafood Parlevliet smoked herring from IJmuiden.

Packaging And Availability

The packaging of the new SKUs features the places and fishing companies where the Streeckgenoten products are sourced.

Currently, the smoked trout fillet and mussel crisps are available in 694 stores, the smoked salmon fillet in 705 stores, and the other six products are available regionally in 325 stores.

The new range can also be ordered online, Albert Heijn added.

Streeckgenoten: Local Specialties

Albert Heijn sells local specialties under the Streeckgenoten brand in association with more than eighty local butchers, bakers and cheesemakers.

The range offers more than 230 local products.

'Streeck' is the old-fashioned spelling of 'from the region' and refers to original, traditional recipes from the past, the retailer added.

In June of this year, Albert Heijn announced plans to increase the number of Dutch-produced fresh SKUs in its stores, adding to its already existing offer of 100% homegrown milk, cheese, eggs, chicken, and pork. [Pic Courtesy: Albert Heijn]