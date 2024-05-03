Albert Heijn Shares Climate Impact Of 1,100 Private-Label Products

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has commenced sharing the 'climate impact' of 1,100 of its private-label products, both in-store and via its digital app.

The move, which provides insights to consumers on the CO2e impact of their purchases, came about through a partnership with Vienna-based climate tech startup, inoqo.

Climate Impact of Products

"We are introducing something quite unique, innovative, and straightforward – a score that reveals the climate impact of products, known as the Product Climate Footprint (PCF)," commented Jens Gronheid, sustainability manager at Albert Heijn.

"It provides a detailed insight into how each food and beverage product contributes to climate change. Thanks to the inoqo platform, we have been able to assess a large number of products in a relatively short period."

The system enables the Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer to identify 'hotspots' within its product selection, and together with its suppliers, work on actionable solutions to reduce their impact. The Dutch retailer sees the tool as an important one as it makes progress towards its net-zero emissions goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessing Food And Beverages

According to inoqo, its solution enables retailers to launch an assessment of their food and beverage assortment using the data already available to them, enhancing this with additional primary data, thus increasing granularity, comparability over time, and actionability.

“This pioneering step is poised to set a new standard for transparency and sustainability in the grocery retail industry, inspiring other retailers to follow and accelerate their own journey towards Scope 3 emission reduction," commented Markus Linder, co-founder and EO of inoqo.