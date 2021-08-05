Aldi Süd Unveils New Sport And Streetwear Collection

Published on Aug 5 2021 12:29 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi Süd / Phillip Lahm / Freekickerz Collection

Aldi Süd, together with Philipp Lahm and the 'freekickerz', Germany's biggest football influencers, is bringing a new range of sports casual clothing and training equipment to its stores.

The range goes on sale on 16 August, the discounter added.

From today, aspiring footballers can apply for an exclusive group training session with Lahm by sending in videos of them playing football.

Freekickerz Collection

The freekickerz collection is 'visually convincing' as the casual streetwear range is also tailored to meet the needs of soccer players.

The unisex collection offers functional training clothing and casual streetwear.

The practical sports equipment in freekickerz design is suitable for all soccer players.

The collection comprises a total of nine items priced between €4.99 and €16.99.

The clothing items are offered in sizes S-XL, in two to three colour variants.

The owner of Schneekoppe, Philipp Lahm has been successfully cooperating with Aldi for two years, and has agreed to work with the retailer on their newest range.

In 2019, the discounter added the first organic products from Schneekoppe to its range.

Exclusive Training

The launch of the freekickerz collection is accompanied by a campaign for football fans.

The participants, aged 10 and over, are encouraged to upload their tricks and goals as a video to www.nextkickerz.de between 4 - 31 August.

Twenty two videos will be selected via a community vote, from which a jury of experts will select eleven winners.

Each winner will be allowed to bring one companion to the exclusive group training with Philipp Lahm.

"I want to give something back - I have also received support myself. If you want to be successful, you need people around you who are benevolent to you," said Lahm. [Photo Courtesy:© Aldi Süd]

