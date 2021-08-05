ESM Magazine

All Own-Brand Yoghurts At Plus Are Now Organic

Published on Aug 5 2021 1:38 PM in Private Label tagged: Yoghurt / Netherlands / Organic food / PLUS

Dutch retailer Plus has announced that it has moved its entire private-label yoghurt range to organic.

In the spring of this year, the retailer switched to organic for all own-brand fresh milk and buttermilk SKUs in one litre pack.

To expand its organic offering, the retailer introduced its own brand label Biologisch PLUS and expanded the range of organic products considerably.

Currently, all fresh own-brand yoghurt SKUs, including skimmed, semi-skimmed and full versions, are organic.

The price of a one-litre organic yoghurt pack is the same as before, and the retailer pays the difference to the organic farmers who supply the milk.

Sepha Smit, unit manager at Plus, said, "We are making our range more sustainable in a broad sense. For milk and yoghurt, we now consciously choose organic. We see that the interest in organic is increasing among consumers.

"For other products, we choose a different route and work with other quality marks, such as PlanetProof, Beter Leven Keurmerk and Fairtrade. In this way, together with suppliers and other partners in the chain, we are gradually working on a more sustainable and responsible range in our supermarkets."

Sustainable Products

For years, the Dutch retailer has been working towards making its range more sustainable.

Since 2010, all bananas at Plus have been 100% Fairtrade certified. From 2012 onwards, all eggs offered by the retailer are at least free-range with the Beter Leven 2-star quality mark.

In 2020, it switched to Fairtrade-certified cocoa for all private-label products.

Plus was declared as the 'Best Supermarket of The Netherlands' according to the GfK Summer Report this year. It was also named 'Most Responsible Supermarket' for the seventh time in a row.

In May, the retailer added six new eco-friendly Volvo LNG trucks to its fleet to create a more sustainable transport system by reducing emissions.

