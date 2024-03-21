Amcor’s Consumer Research Reveals The Power Of Private Labels

Private-label products have become a firm staple in European homes. They are the go-to choice for many consumers in the grocery aisles.

From rising costs of living to increasing environmental awareness, there are a number of contextual factors influencing today’s shoppers.

These undoubtedly impact consumers’ purchasing decisions with private-label products, but to what extent?

Amcor, a global leader in designing and producing responsible packaging, recently undertook research to find out.

The study involved speaking to over 3,000 grocery shoppers across Europe about private-label products, focusing on price, quality, and the importance of sustainability.

The responses – which come from consumers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands – reveal some interesting insights. In such a competitive landscape, grocery brands and retailers will want to take note.

Sustainability Matters More Than Ever

Consumers are increasingly favouring brands that showcase their efforts to advance packaging circularity, reduce their carbon footprint, and decrease waste.

In fact, 28% of grocery shoppers said that more sustainable packaging positively influences their decision to buy more private-label products.

In addition, shoppers look for terms like ‘recyclable’ and ‘less plastic’ on packaging. This is because they want to be able to dispose of the items that they buy responsibly. They are looking for brands to help them do this, and they will reward the ones that do with loyalty.

The Allure Of Packaging

Consumers are faced with enormous choices, but one in four says that packaging and its features are the reason that they buy private-label products.

Furthermore, they associate better packaging design as a synonym of quality.

Insights To Unlock The Secrets Of Private-Label Success

“We’re seeing a growing shift towards eco-conscious grocery shopping for both private-label and branded products,” says Madalina Mitru, Strategic Marketing and Value Chain Manager at Amcor.

Mitru added, “[The research] shows private-label brands are in a strong position for the future.”

Dive deeper into the minds of consumers with Amcor’s infographic, available to download here.

This article was written in partnership with Amcor.