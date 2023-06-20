Carrefour Italia Opens Terre d’Italia Flagship Store In Milan

Carrefour Italia has opened a Terre D'Italia flagship store in Milan, offering a selection of traditional regional products and wines under the Terre D'Italia brand.

Customers of the store, located in Piazza De Angeli, can choose from over 400 food SKUs and more than 500 wine SKUs.

The main focus of the 50-square-metre store is on the wine section, with 15 wines available by the glass, alongside a selection of gastronomic specialties.

In addition, risottos and other dishes are served during lunch hours.

Weekly Events

In addition to the shopping experience, Carrefour also hosts weekly events at the store, in collaboration with selected wine cellars.

The store is open from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 22:00.

In the months before the opening of the store, Carrefour provided staff training on the quality and features of the products sold in the new store.

Collaborators were given the opportunity to visit wine and cheese suppliers to get to know the entire assortment well, including through dedicated tastings.

'Highly Appreciated'

According to Bruno Moro, Carrefour Italia's merchandise director, "Sales figures confirm that Terre D'Italia products are highly appreciated by our customers – including the latest novelties, such as Pinsa fresca and Franciacorta Saten Filari del Lago – and new food and wine products will be available in the coming months."

The Terre d'Italia premium brand, which counts on the support of Italian farmers association Coldiretti, focuses on the typical products of the Italian tradition – extra virgin olive oil, cured meats, focaccia, fresh pasta, cheeses, and denomination wines.

The new banner flanks the traditional store formats of Carrefour Iper, Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express.

