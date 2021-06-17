Carrefour Polska Expands Range Of Nutri-Score Products

Carrefour Polska is expanding its range of private-label products featuring the Nutri-Score labelling as part of a nationwide campaign to promote the system.

The company joins renowned scientific institutions, social organisations, food producers, and other retailers to promote a reliable and understandable food labelling system to encourage consumers to opt for healthily food items.

Nurtri-Score

In September of 2020, Carrefour Polska launched its first private-label products with the Nutri-Score label and conducted the first educational campaign for customers on the subject.

Currently, the chain offers over 200 products that have incorporated the nutrition information system.

Based on the content of its ingredients, products are assigned ratings from A to E, where class A is the most nutritious, and class E is the least nutritious.

Consideration is also given to elements, such as fibre and protein, the retailer added.

Marek Lipka, commercial director of Carrefour Polska, commented, "Our goal is to mark all Carrefour private label products with the Nutri-Score system, and to popularise these markings among our customers."

Lipka added the retailer joined the nationwide campaign as it was "convinced that only joint actions of many entities are able to bring a real change in the market and contribute to the constant improvement of nutritional awareness of Polish consumers."

Nationwide Campaign

The initiators of the Nutri-Score campaign include the 'Monument-Child Health Centre' Institute, the Polish Dietetics Society, the Consumer Federation, and various retailers.

The goal of the campaign is to support consumers in making informed nutritional decisions based on the knowledge of the nutritional value of individual products and their place in a proper diet.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.