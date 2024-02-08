Coop Italia Launches Over 200 New Pet Food SKUs

Italian cooperative and retailer Coop plans to launch around 200 new SKUs across four pet food lines.

The move bolsters its existing 'Amici di casa Coop' programme and aims to compete effectively with specialised pet stores, the retailer noted.

The new products cater to dogs and cats, with dedicated lines and diverse options beyond food, including accessories and snacks.

Developed with the University of Milan, the new products use quality ingredients and are free from preservatives and artificial colours.

Insect flour-based protein in snacks and 'superfood' ingredients like spirulina and blueberries feature in some products.

The four new lines of pet food cater to specific needs and preferences.

Product Range

Plat du Jour range focuses on gourmet flavours, like lamb strips in sauce for dogs and chicken mousse for cats, with single-serving options for kittens and sterilised adults.

Amici Speciali expands beyond its classic offerings with dental chews, "treats" like sticks, and even raw ham bones in various sizes.

Spesotti offers budget-friendly staples in larger formats, while the premium line Es!go caters to pets with specific needs.

Products are enriched with vitamins, minerals, and 'superfood' ingredients like omega 3, chicory pulp, and vitamin E. Specific formulas address sensitive stomachs, weight management, and frequent health issues.

The new products are already rolling out at Coop stores and dedicated 'Amici di casa Coop' locations.

This launch marks a significant step in Coop's private brand range, aiming to offer over 5,000 new products in three years.

According to Coop's estimates, the animal market was worth €6.8 billion in 2023, including food (€4.3 billion), veterinary visits (€1.3 billion) and other expenses (€1.1 billion).