Edeka Launches Limited-Edition Smoothie To Encourage Stem Cell Donation

German retailer Edeka has teamed up with non-profit organisation DKMS to launch the limited-edition All in Fruits 'Mund auf!' smoothie as it seeks to encourage more people to participate in stem cell donation.

Edeka will donate 10 cents from the sales of each bottle to DKMS to help co-finance the registration of donors, the retailer added.

The smoothie is now available in Edeka, Marktkauf and Netto Marken-Discount stores.

Commenting on the initiative, Markus Mosa, CEO of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co. KG. said, "Social commitment is a matter close to the heart for the Edeka association. As a cooperative association, we depend on helping one another.

"It therefore makes sense for us to also support DKMS in its important work. Here we see, once again, that everyone and each one of us can make a difference."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mund auf!' Smoothie

A QR code on every bottle of the new 'Mund auf!' smoothies allows potential donors to request for a registration kit from DKMS.

Potential donors then provide three swabs from the inside of their cheeks, fill out and sign the consent form, and send it back to the DKMS.

"We are pleased about the cooperation with the Edeka network, which enables us to win even more potential stem cell donors," added Joachim Neubauer, spokesperson for the DKMS.

"Because even though we already have more than 11.5 million potential donors in our database worldwide and were able to arrange more than 105,000 stem cell donations."

ADVERTISEMENT

The All in Fruits 'Mund auf!' smoothie is characterised with a fruity-tart note and a sour-sweet mix of superfoods, such as prickly pear and Aronia berries.

Edeka is promoting the product across all channels – from the POS to the website, flyers, newsletters, the app and social media.

It is also planning to cooperate with select influencers to create awareness.