ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Globus Launches Private-Label Brand GLOBUS Regional

Published on May 24 2021 10:59 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Globus / World News / GLOBUS Regional / Saxony / Thuringia / Saxony-Anhalt

Globus Launches Private-Label Brand GLOBUS Regional

German retailer Globus has announced the launch of a new regional private-label brand that will offer select goods from Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

Products from the GLOBUS Regional range will be available in the 13 Globus hypermarkets in the three federal states.

Head of strategic brand management and product management private-label at Globus SB-Warenhaus Holding, Sandra Leiendecker, said, "With GLOBUS Regional we are taking the idea of ​​a regional private label to a new level."

"Because we not only work closely and in trust-based partnerships with regional producers, but are also explicitly committed to the future of the people in the three federal states."

GLOBUS Regional

Initially, the new range will offer around 70 GLOBUS Regional items, including seasonal fruit and vegetables, sausage specialties, free-range and barn eggs, fruit juices and nectars, mineral water as well as honey and apple pulp.

The retailer is also planning to expand the range.

In the case of mono products, 100% of all ingredients in the range are sourced from Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, while composite products use at least 70% of local ingredients, the retailer added.

Globus aims to further strengthen the regional cultivation of raw materials with its new own-brand range, create and maintain jobs, and make a positive contribution to environmental and climate protection through short delivery routes and direct delivery.

The retailer will forward 1 cent from the sales of each GLOBUS Regional product to the regional child protection association, as part of its efforts to keep an eye on the next generation and consciously promote local agriculture.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lekkerland To Open Warehouse In Wedemark

Lekkerland To Open Warehouse In Wedemark
Edeka Minden-Hannover Hits €10bn In Annual Sales For First Time

Edeka Minden-Hannover Hits €10bn In Annual Sales For First Time
Thai Union Acquires Remaining Shares In Rügen Fisch

Thai Union Acquires Remaining Shares In Rügen Fisch
Kaufland Introduces Refill Stations For Love Nature Products

Kaufland Introduces Refill Stations For Love Nature Products
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Retailers Continue To Close The Private Label Price Gap With Discounters, Says IPLC Fri, 21 May 2021

Retailers Continue To Close The Private Label Price Gap With Discounters, Says IPLC
Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy Thu, 20 May 2021

Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy
Dutch Retailer Plus Expands Meat Substitutes Range Thu, 20 May 2021

Dutch Retailer Plus Expands Meat Substitutes Range
Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range Fri, 14 May 2021

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN