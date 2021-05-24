Globus Launches Private-Label Brand GLOBUS Regional

Published on May 24 2021 10:59 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Globus / World News / GLOBUS Regional / Saxony / Thuringia / Saxony-Anhalt

German retailer Globus has announced the launch of a new regional private-label brand that will offer select goods from Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

Products from the GLOBUS Regional range will be available in the 13 Globus hypermarkets in the three federal states.

Head of strategic brand management and product management private-label at Globus SB-Warenhaus Holding, Sandra Leiendecker, said, "With GLOBUS Regional we are taking the idea of ​​a regional private label to a new level."

"Because we not only work closely and in trust-based partnerships with regional producers, but are also explicitly committed to the future of the people in the three federal states."

GLOBUS Regional

Initially, the new range will offer around 70 GLOBUS Regional items, including seasonal fruit and vegetables, sausage specialties, free-range and barn eggs, fruit juices and nectars, mineral water as well as honey and apple pulp.

The retailer is also planning to expand the range.

In the case of mono products, 100% of all ingredients in the range are sourced from Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, while composite products use at least 70% of local ingredients, the retailer added.

Globus aims to further strengthen the regional cultivation of raw materials with its new own-brand range, create and maintain jobs, and make a positive contribution to environmental and climate protection through short delivery routes and direct delivery.

The retailer will forward 1 cent from the sales of each GLOBUS Regional product to the regional child protection association, as part of its efforts to keep an eye on the next generation and consciously promote local agriculture.