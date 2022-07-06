Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Iper La grande i Introduces Spiced Salmon, Home-Brewed Beer

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Italian hypermarket banner Iper La grande i has unveiled a new spiced and flavoured salmon SKU, produced using patented Pesciugatore technology.

The product is already present in the Iper La grande i hypermarkets in Varese, Seriate, Rubicone, Portello, Arese and Montebello, with plans to roll it out it other stores.

It forms part of the retailer’s strategy to provide quality products boasting transparent traceability, resulting from continuous research and technological innovation, and selected raw materials.

The slow and delicate preparation process is carried out in-house by Iper La grande i, using salmon processed by the group's in-house fishmongers.

Home-Brewed Beer

Elsewhere, Iper La grande i has also launched a new home-brewed beer, called BellaFresca.

The new beer line is produced at plants located at the retailer’s stores in Seriate and Monza Maestoso, using selected raw materials, and is neither pasteurised nor microfiltered. It is available in four recipes.

The Golden (4.6%) is a light, easy-drinking English-style beer; the Blanche (4.3%) is an opalescent beer with a sweet, spicy and slightly sour flavour; the Apa (4.8%) is a coppery beer with a soft foam; and lastly, the Bock (5.9%) is a ruby-coloured beer, oriented towards the sweet flavours of roasted and caramelised malts, boasting a high alcohol content.

The BellaFresca range is available on tap or in 33 cl bottles in all Iper stores, and is ideal to accompany pizza, burgers, main courses and salads, the retailer said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Branislav Pekic Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Netto France To Strengthen Private-Label Offering
2
Private Label

McBride Gets Debt Waivers As Supply Chain Woes Bite
3
Private Label

DIA Launches Range Of Sustainable Personal Care Products
4
Private Label

Mercadona Changes Oat Milk Recipe
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com