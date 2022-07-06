Iper La grande i Introduces Spiced Salmon, Home-Brewed Beer

Italian hypermarket banner Iper La grande i has unveiled a new spiced and flavoured salmon SKU, produced using patented Pesciugatore technology.

The product is already present in the Iper La grande i hypermarkets in Varese, Seriate, Rubicone, Portello, Arese and Montebello, with plans to roll it out it other stores.

It forms part of the retailer’s strategy to provide quality products boasting transparent traceability, resulting from continuous research and technological innovation, and selected raw materials.

The slow and delicate preparation process is carried out in-house by Iper La grande i, using salmon processed by the group's in-house fishmongers.

Home-Brewed Beer

Elsewhere, Iper La grande i has also launched a new home-brewed beer, called BellaFresca.

The new beer line is produced at plants located at the retailer’s stores in Seriate and Monza Maestoso, using selected raw materials, and is neither pasteurised nor microfiltered. It is available in four recipes.

The Golden (4.6%) is a light, easy-drinking English-style beer; the Blanche (4.3%) is an opalescent beer with a sweet, spicy and slightly sour flavour; the Apa (4.8%) is a coppery beer with a soft foam; and lastly, the Bock (5.9%) is a ruby-coloured beer, oriented towards the sweet flavours of roasted and caramelised malts, boasting a high alcohol content.

The BellaFresca range is available on tap or in 33 cl bottles in all Iper stores, and is ideal to accompany pizza, burgers, main courses and salads, the retailer said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic