Lidl Germany Aligns Prices Of Own-Brand Vegan Items With Meat Products

Lidl Germany is standardising the prices of its private-label products under the Vemondo brand to match with comparable animal-origin items.

The move will see a majority of Vemondo products priced the same as their animal-based counterparts.

Lidl believes that conscious and sustainable consumption can only be encouraged if the diet that supports it is affordable and more easily accessible to everyone.

Vegan alternative products offered by food retailers are usually more expensive than comparable animal products, the discounter added.

To facilitate easier access, Lidl has placed Vemondo products adjacent to their animal-origin counterparts.

'Plant-Based Alternatives'

"By adjusting the price of our Vemondo products, we would like to increasingly invite customers to try out the plant-based alternatives – without the price being the decisive criterion,” explained Christoph Graf, managing director of products at Lidl Service GmbH & Co. KG.

"Only if we enable our customers to make ever more conscious and sustainable purchasing decisions and fair choices can we help shape the transformation to sustainable nutrition. For us, this also includes remaining in active dialogue with our partners in German agriculture and continuously developing our animal range in terms of transparency and husbandry methods."

In addition to vegans and vegetarians, the price adjustments will also appeal to flexitarians, Lidl added.

According to a representative survey by the Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH), 41% of respondents said they were flexitarians and only occasionally eat meat.

In addition, 43% would buy more plant-based foods if they were offered at a cheaper price, data showed.

Lidl launched the Vemondo brand in 2020 with the goal of encouraging shoppers to adopt a more plant-based diet.

Its vegan range now features around 100 items and 650 SKUs, depending on the season and special offers.

