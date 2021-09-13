Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic

Published on Sep 13 2021 12:28 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Germany / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / Environment / Recycling / circular economy / PreZero

Lidl and Kaufland have rolled out private-label household goods made from 100% recycled plastic in association with PreZero – the environmental division of the retailers' parent company, Schwarz Group.

This is the second time that both retailers have brought these products to the market.

The initiative is part of Schwarz Group’s REset Plastic strategy, which aims to give old packaging from private households in Germany a new life and reduce the use of virgin plastics.

A large part of the entire process, from collecting through recycling to selling, is covered by the participating divisions of the Schwarz Group.

Earlier this year, Lidl Italia has introduced its first line of household products made with 95% recycled plastic made by PreZero.

Collection And Recycling

PreZero collects packaging waste from private households, for example, via the yellow sack or the yellow bin, which are then sorted, cleaned and processed into regranulates.

The raw material obtained through this process is used to manufacture high-quality, new household goods. Furthermore, the entire recycling and manufacturing process takes place in Europe, saving resources and the environment.

Advertisement

In Germany, Kaufland has already launched the products, which it describes as 'sustainable household and tidiness aids,' while Lidl will rollout the range from 27 September in stores and the online shop.

The products from recycled materials are also being sold in other countries. Lidl is offering up to seven SKUs and Kaufland up to twelve, including, for example, organisers, garbage and cleaning bins, laundry bins and transport and storage boxes.

Schwarz Group will continue to expand its range of articles made from recycled material in the future, which will bring it closer to the vision of its REset Plastic strategy, ‘Less plastic - closed cycles.’