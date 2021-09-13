ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic

Published on Sep 13 2021 12:28 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Germany / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / Environment / Recycling / circular economy / PreZero

Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic

Lidl and Kaufland have rolled out private-label household goods made from 100% recycled plastic in association with PreZero – the environmental division of the retailers' parent company, Schwarz Group.

This is the second time that both retailers have brought these products to the market.

The initiative is part of Schwarz Group’s REset Plastic strategy, which aims to give old packaging from private households in Germany a new life and reduce the use of virgin plastics.

A large part of the entire process, from collecting through recycling to selling, is covered by the participating divisions of the Schwarz Group.

Earlier this year, Lidl Italia has introduced its first line of household products made with 95% recycled plastic made by PreZero.

Collection And Recycling

PreZero collects packaging waste from private households, for example, via the yellow sack or the yellow bin, which are then sorted, cleaned and processed into regranulates.

The raw material obtained through this process is used to manufacture high-quality, new household goods. Furthermore, the entire recycling and manufacturing process takes place in Europe, saving resources and the environment.

Advertisement

In Germany, Kaufland has already launched the products, which it describes as 'sustainable household and tidiness aids,' while Lidl will rollout the range from 27 September in stores and the online shop.

The products from recycled materials are also being sold in other countries. Lidl is offering up to seven SKUs and Kaufland up to twelve, including, for example, organisers, garbage and cleaning bins, laundry bins and transport and storage boxes.

Schwarz Group will continue to expand its range of articles made from recycled material in the future, which will bring it closer to the vision of its REset Plastic strategy, ‘Less plastic - closed cycles.’

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local

Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local
Lidl Sweden Sees Sales Up Double Digits In Full-Year 2020/21

Lidl Sweden Sees Sales Up Double Digits In Full-Year 2020/21
Lidl Sees Impressive Growth In France In July: Kantar

Lidl Sees Impressive Growth In France In July: Kantar
Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign Wed, 8 Sep 2021

Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign
McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge Tue, 7 Sep 2021

McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge
Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products Tue, 7 Sep 2021

Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products
Lidl Germany Launches Marketing Campaign For Vegan Products Mon, 6 Sep 2021

Lidl Germany Launches Marketing Campaign For Vegan Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN