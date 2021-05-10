Lidl Italy Brings Back 'Sold Out' Sneakers

Published on May 10 2021 12:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Italy / Clothing / Sneakers

Lidl Italy will be stocking its shelves across Italy with pairs of Lidl sneakers from this week on, as the iconic shoe makes a come back after selling out all stocks in the country last November.

The launch of the 'Lidl Fan Collection' was met with widespread acclaim from die-hard fans of the retail chain across Europe, the retailer added.

Lidl Fan Collection

Following the success achieved last November with the launch of the clothing collection dedicated to the brand's fans, Lidl shoes have become a real costume phenomenon that has sparked debate between experts and enthusiasts.

Lidl Italy has relaunched the sneakers in a limited edition after the shoes became a must-have streetwear icon, thanks to the eccentric combination of colors and the value system that the brand has built over the years.

The sneakers, priced at €12.99, began selling on auction sites such as eBay for close to €5,000 after the original launch in November.

On Easter Monday, Lidl Switzerland relaunched the blue, yellow and red sneaker – along with matching sports socks – on a limited-edition basis.

Sustainable Products

In addition to the now-famous 'Lidl Fan Collection', the brand also stands out for its constant commitment to sustainability across its clothing range.

Its recent 'green' collection includes an underwear line made with SeaCell ™, a fibre obtained from completely biodegradable and zero-emission marine algae, and the new 'Crivit Ocean Bound' shoe collection, made entirely from plastic recycled and recovered from the oceans.

