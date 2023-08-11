Lidl GB's To Introduce Plant-Based, Compostable Own-Brand Tea Bags

Lidl GB has announced plans to switch to fully plant-based and compostable tea bags across its own-brand range.

The initiative is expected to divert up to 800 million tea bags per year from ending up in traditional waste bins, and subsequently, landfill, the discounter added.

Customers will be able to dispose of the compostable tea bags in food or green waste bins.

Shyam Unarket, head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade at Lidl GB, commented, "Those buying tea bags from Lidl are supporting our efforts to reduce single-use plastic going to landfill.

"We understand that even a few small changes to our products can benefit our customers while helping us improve our impact on the planet – one cup at a time."

Plant-Based Tea Bags

The material in the new tea bags is made of a plant-based plastic, polylactic acid (PLA), that ensures composability and retains the quality and flavour of the tea.

The change in the material will be implemented across all of Lidl GB’s own-brand tea range, starting from its Deluxe Fairtrade Assam Tea (£1.09) to its Knightsbridge Gold Blend Tea (£1.19) or Knightsbridge Red Label Tea (£2.39).

The new compostable tea bags will land in stores over the coming months, as existing stock gradually sells through, the discounter added.

This initiative is part of Lidl’s ongoing efforts to reduce its own-label plastic packaging by 40% by the end of 2025.

Other measures implemented by the company include the incorporation of Prevented Ocean Plastic into its water bottles and new vacuum-packed, recyclable packaging across its beef mince range, resulting in a plastic reduction of almost two-thirds (63%).