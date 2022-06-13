Mercadona Changes Oat Milk Recipe

Spanish retailer Mercadona has changed the recipe of its oat drink in a bid to make it more intense and combine better with coffee.

The retailer also introduced a new 250-ml mini format to accompany the traditional one-litre packaging.

These changes arise from receiving feedback from customer through the retailer's official channels and in the store, who asked to be able to make it easier to transport.

Mercadona Oat Milk

The oatmeal drink from Mercadona is characterised by its composition of only oatmeal and water.

The product is used both with cereals and multiple recipes such as porridge, or is to be enjoyed on its own, or with tea or coffee.

The supplier responsible for making the oat milk product, available in the more than 1,600 Mercadona stores in Spain, is Liquats Vegetales in Viladrau, based in Girona.

Always Low Prices Strategy

Mercadona launched its SPB - Siempre Precios Bajos (Always Low Prices) strategy in 1993, after observing that the products that sold the most were those that had the highest quality at the best price

During all these years, the retailer has attempted to continue this ethos, which has been a challenge across all the departments of the chain.

The retailer follows this strategy to provide its clients with the best product offering possible.

Mercadona also aligns itself to a strategy that encourages conscious and critical consumption, guided by social and environmental criteria.

The strategy also pursues a clear objective of guaranteeing the consumption of products of the highest quality with the least possible impact to help improve the quality of life of the general population.

