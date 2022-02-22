Mercadona Reformulates Mayonnaise Recipe, Improves Packaging

Spanish retailer Mercadona has announced that it has reformulated the recipe of its own-brand mayonnaise, based on suggestions from customers.

The flavour of the retailer's private-label brand mayonnaise range, which includes six SKUs, has been improved by eliminating acidity, the retailer said.

In addition, the texture of the improved recipe is denser, while sugars have been reduced and preservatives eliminated by adding natural flavourings.

Packaging Upgrade

Mercadona has also upgraded the packaging of its mayonnaise SKUs.

Four of the SKUs have transitioned from plastic to glass packaging, while the plastic wrap covering the other two SKUs has been eliminated, significantly reducing the amount of plastic used.

The plastic from the label has also been eliminated and replaced now with paper, and the plastic from the display box is now made of cardboard.

With the latest initiative, Mercadona hopes to save 900 tonnes of plastic per year.

The retailer is investing over €140 million for the implementation of its 6.25 Strategy, consisting of six specific actions to achieve a triple goal by 2025: reducing 25% of the plastic in packaging, making all plastic packaging recyclable, and recycling all plastic waste generated by the company.

Last month, the Spanish retailer announced that its management committee has agreed to increase the wages of its entire workforce by 6.5%.

The retailer also recently emerged as the favourite supermarket of Portuguese consumers, according to a study by local consumer rights organisation – Deco.

