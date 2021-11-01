ESM Magazine

Migros Launches Plant-Based Hard-Boiled Eggs

Published on Nov 1 2021 10:55 AM in Private Label tagged: Switzerland / Migros / Alternative Eggs / V-Love

Swiss retailer Migros has introduced plant-based, hard-boiled eggs, which it claims is a first in the world.

This month, the 'V-Love The Boiled' SKU will be rolled out in select Migros branches of the Zurich, Basel, Lucerne and Geneva cooperatives, the company added.

The alternative egg has been developed in-house by Migros Industrie in Switzerland and results from years of research.

The egg is manufactured in Switzerland by ELSA, a Migros subsidiary.

V-Love The Boiled

'V-Love The Boiled' eggs are made of soy protein and comprise two different masses. During production, the outer white shell is filled with the vegetable-based 'egg yolk'.

The product, which resembles an ordinary picnic egg, can be cut and prepared accordingly.

It will be available in a pack of four, priced at CHF4.40 each, the retailer added.

Plant-Based And Vegetarian Brand

V-Love is the plant-based and vegetarian brand of Migros launched in 2020.

All products are certified with the internationally recognised and protected V-Label for labeling vegetarian and vegan products.

The range already includes more than 100 products, over 90% of which are vegan.

According to Migros, 'V-Love The Boiled' is the second world first to be developed and manufactured by Migros in Switzerland.

In 2020, the retailer launched the world's first yogurt alternative based on chickpeas.

The Swiss retailer increased its market share by 1.2 percentage points to 23.3% in 2020 and strengthened its leadership in the online retail segment. It attributed this growth to expanded customer-oriented offers as well as investments in product quality.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

