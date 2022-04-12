Netto Marken-Discount Launches Organic Brand Naturkind

Netto Marken-Discount has launched a new own-brand range Naturkind to focus on strengthening its organic product portfolio.

The brand offers quality organic products with holistic sustainability standards at a reasonable price.

The retailer plans to offer up to products in the range across several categories.

The items are sourced from 100% controlled organic farming and produced in harmony with nature, animals and people.

Many products in the range are produced in line with the guidelines of the cultivation associations Bioland eV, Naturland eV and Biopark eV, thus exceeding EU organic standards.

'Large Organic Range'

Christina Stylianou, head of corporate communications at Netto Marken-Discount, said, "As part of a more sustainable range, organic products have long been of great importance to Netto.

"With the launch of the Naturkind portfolio brand, we are expanding our already large organic range and our pioneering position as one of the largest organic retailers in Germany in order to meet the increasing demand from customers for organic food.”

Many of the items will also feature additional sustainability labels, such as Fairtrade and the WWF panda, the retailer noted.

Naturkind range, also available in Edeka, offers a range of items, including snacks, basmati rice, mozzarella and espresso, among others.

The retailer added that the sales of organic products increased in the past four years in the country, citing data from Statista.

A survey by the ECO-Barometer of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture unveiled that 38% of respondents often (33%) or exclusively (5%) bought organic products in 2021.

