Dutch Retailer Plus Expands Meat Substitutes Range

Published on May 20 2021 10:29 AM in Private Label tagged: Food / Netherlands / PLUS / Meat Substitutes

Dutch retailer Plus has announced plans to add ten new meat substitute SKUs to its private label range.

According to Nielsen, the Dutch consume the most meat substitutes per person and also spend the highest on these products among European countries.

Meat Substitutes

The range of meat substitutes under the Plus brand has been expanded to include vegetarian chicken pieces, hamburger, cheese schnitzel, and vegetable burger.

In addition, the new additions also include vegetarian balls, wok pieces, and chopped minced meat.

From a nutritional perspective, the chicken pieces and vegetarian balls are a source of protein, iron, and vitamin B12.

The expansion brings the number of products offered in the Plus range to 16.

Commenting on the expansion, Floris de Graad, director of the Vegetarian Association, said, "Vegetarian nutrition is on the rise. In the future, our food will be largely plant-based. The great thing is that through our choice of food we can actually contribute to sustainability and less animal suffering.

"Don't underestimate the influence you can exert with your fork! Due to the ever-expanding range, it is now very easy to make your favourite dish vegetarian. For the future, it is decisive what supermarkets such as Plus put on their shelves.”

Private Label Product Of The Year

The retailer hopes the products recently added to the meat substitute range will prove as popular as its vegetarian mince meat in the range, which was awarded the Chosen Household Brand Product of the Year 2021.

The mince meat substitute is made from soy or wheat and contains much less fat compared to meat.

The product also ticks a number of boxes nutritionally, as it contains iron, vitamin B12, and is a source of protein.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.