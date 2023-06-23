Spanish Spend Over Two-Fifths Of Shopping Budget On Private Label

Sales of private-label products in Spain have maintained the upward trend of recent years and now account for more than two-fifths of spend, a new study by Aldi has found.

Spanish households currently spend 43.5% of their total shopping budget on private label products, the study found.

This is 1.5% higher than in 2022 and 3.4% higher than in 2021.

Annual Spend On Private Label

Spanish shoppers currently allocate an average of €1,132 per year to private label, 14% more than the previous year (€141 more).

In addition, as of this year, 46% of Spaniards claim to have increased consumption of private label products, representing an increase of 15% on last year.

Frozen fruits and vegetables is the category with the highest share of private-label penetration (85.3%), followed by eggs (80.4%) and refrigerated drinks (80.1%).

Private label brands gained market share in eight out of 10 product categories, particularly delicatessen, baby products and sparkling wines.

Factors Driving Purchase

The main factor driving sales of private label products is 'lower prices' – cited by 66% of consumers – followed by 'value for money' (50%) and 'increased range and variety' (41%).

Seven out of ten Spaniards said that they give priority to private label if products are sourced from national or local suppliers.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi Spain has contributed 10.3% to private label volume growth over the last three years.

In percentage terms, 2.3% of all private-label products purchased by Spanish households are bought in Aldi stores.

Aldi currently has nearly 2,000 SKUs in its range, 86% of which are own-brand.

