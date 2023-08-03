SPAR Croatia Reduces Sugar Content In Private-Label Products

SPAR Croatia is reducing the sugar content in its own-brand products, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to mitigate the negative impact of excessive amounts of sugar in the diet.

The retailer has so far managed to significantly reduce the amount of sugar in 36 products made for the SPAR brand by Croatian manufacturers.

Croatian food company Vindija is one of the firsts to support SPAR Croatia's initiative.

So far, it has rebranded the 'z bregov fruit yoghurt ranges, reducing the proportion of sugar by 15% and using 26,000 kilograms (kg) less sugar on an annual basis.

A similar initiative was also implemented for Vindija's juice range, which cut down sugar by 231,700 kilograms annually.

While reducing the calorific value in both ranges, Vindija has managed to retain the recognisable flavours.

Other leading Croatian food producers are expected to join SPAR Croatia's initiative in the near future.

Austrian Inspiration

The inspiration comes from a similar initiative by SPAR in Austria, which received support from eminent medical professors, as well as Austrian producers of well-known brands, such as Rauch and Manner, and Berglandmilch, which reduced the amount of sugar in their products.

In up to 160 products from private labels, such as SPAR, S-Budget, SPAR Natur*pur, and SPAR Vital, the recipe was changed and the proportion of sugar was reduced by up to 80% for some products, without resorting to artificial sugar substitutes and with no change in taste.

At the group level, SPAR's continuous work on changing recipes and reducing the amount of sugar in various product categories, including cakes, soft drinks, syrups, puddings, muesli, biscuits, and cappuccino, has resulted in a reduction of the amount of sugar by more than 300 tonnes.