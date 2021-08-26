SPAR Hungary Launches New Range Featuring Local Specialities

Published on Aug 26 2021 12:58 PM in Private Label tagged: Spar Hungary / local food / Sustainable sourcing / World News

SPAR Hungary has launched a new range of private-label food products comprising traditional Hungarian specialities under the brand ‘SPAR HAZAI.SZERETEM’, which translates as 'SPAR DOMESTIC. I love it'.

The new range supports local manufacturers and suppliers, which is an integral part of SPAR Hungary’s sustainable sourcing policy.

The SPAR HAZAI.SZERETEM range offers more than 50 food products, including meat products, pasta, dairy products, condiments, and ready meals.

SPAR Hungary has reported a very positive year despite the extraordinary challenges caused by the pandemic, with annual sales reaching €2.10 billion, marking a considerable growth of 8.7% compared to 2019.

Local Sourcing

The retailer focuses on sourcing food products from Hungarian family businesses, farmers, and suppliers.

The approach allows customers to rediscover unique traditional flavours.

In addition, domestic procurement significantly reduces transport costs and supports more sustainable farming practices.

The new range, launched on 19 August 2021, is now available in SPAR Hungary stores across the country.

SPAR Hungary currently offers more than 30 high-quality and affordable own-brand product lines, catering to different customer needs and preferences.

In July of this year, the retailer opened its 600th store in the country in the village of Vaskút, in Bács-Kiskun County. Including the store in Vaskút, the number of SPAR independent retailer stores in Hungary now amounts to 220, with the total number of stores reaching 600.

SPAR opened its first supermarket in Hungary in 1992, following the acquisition by ASPIAG (Austria SPAR International AG) of a majority stake in General Kereskedelmi Rt.