52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

YSCO Joins Glacier Platform To Form €600m Ice Cream Industry Powerhouse

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
YSCO Joins Glacier Platform To Form €600m Ice Cream Industry Powerhouse

Investment management firm Davidson Kempner, supported by operating partner Afendis, has completed the acquisition of ice cream producer YSCO through its ice cream investments platform, Glacier.

The deal brings together Gelato d'Italia and YSCO to create one of the largest third-party ice cream manufacturers globally with revenues exceeding €600 million.

In 2022, Davidson Kempner acquired Gelato d'Italia – an independent ice cream producer with two production sites in Italy.

It is a key innovation and manufacturing partner for ice cream brand owners and retailers worldwide.

'Strong Retailer Relationships'

Bert Van Nieuwenborgh, CEO of YSCO, said, "As Europe's second-largest private label ice cream producer, our expertise in large batch production and strong retailer relationships perfectly complement Glacier's innovative approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Together, we are well-positioned to lead the way in a rapidly growing and evolving market, delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers."

YSCO works with almost all mainstream European retailers for the co-creation and production of home-brand ice cream products.

The company has production capabilities in Belgium and France and distributes up to 200 million litres of ice cream per year, predominately within the European market.

Glacier

Glacier seeks to leverage its scale to become a key partner to ice cream brand owners worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cem Karakaş, chairperson of Glacier and partner at Afendis, added, "Glacier is perfectly positioned to capitalise on strong growth in the fragmented European third-party ice cream sector.

"By building on the success of Gelato d'Italia and leveraging YSCO's scale and expertise in long-run production of large batch products, Glacier is well-placed to be a leading player in Europe. This acquisition will be the launchpad for further expansion across the globe."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Aldi’s Specially Selected Range A Festive Champion, Notes GlobalData
Aldi&rsquo;s Specially Selected Range A Festive Champion, Notes GlobalData
2
Retail

Dia Revamps Private Label, Expands Digital Channels in 2024
Dia Revamps Private Label, Expands Digital Channels in 2024
3
Private Label

Esselunga Offers Free Tastings Abord Milan Tram
Esselunga Offers Free Tastings Abord Milan Tram
4
Private Label

Premium Private-Label Sales Up By Double Digits In Ireland
Premium Private-Label Sales Up By Double Digits In Ireland
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com