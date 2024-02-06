Ukrainian retail market leader ATB has emerged as a beacon of strength and perseverance, strategically addressing the unique challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and food crises. Nina Mishchenko meets ATB Corporation CEO Borys Markov. This article first appeared in ESM’s January/February 2024 edition.

ATB-Market, a leading Ukrainian retail chain with more than 1,000 stores, is a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of challenging times. With a robust presence across Ukraine, ATB supermarkets have become a cornerstone of the country’s food security, navigating geopolitical tensions and global health crises.

Borys Markov, chief executive and chairman of the board of directors of ATB Corporation, joined the retailer in 1998 – initially its legal department before heading up that division, and subsequently being named CEO of the ATB-Market chain. Markov spoke to ESM about how ATB has navigated the complexities of war and a global pandemic, emerging not just as a retail giant, but as a symbol of adaptability in challenging times.