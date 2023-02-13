Albert Heijn Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Bonus Card

Albert Heijn has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Bonuskaart (Bonus Card) loyalty programme.

The largest supermarket in the Netherlands introduced the AH Bonuskaart in 1998. From that moment on, customers could request a free bonus card, which allowed them to take advantage of a variety of special offers and promotions.

After a week and a half, more than two million customers were already using the Bonuskaart, which was available as a key fob.

Over the past 25 years, some 36 million bonus cards have been issued, the retailer said.

Key Service

As an extra Bonuskaart service, Albert Heijn offered a key return facility. Found bunches of keys were sent to the answer number, and employees in the mailroom of Albert Heijn sent them back to the customer.

The retailer claims that the Bonus Card can help it better tailor its range and offers for customers. Today, there are more than 1000 bonus discounts per week.

Dutch Market Leader

Albert Heijn opened 113 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium last year, strengthening its position as the Dutch market leader.

The Ahold Delhaize owned retailer holds a market share of 37% in the Netherlands as of year-end, according to data from NielsenIQ. Albert Heijn operates 1,229 stores in total, boosted by the recent acquisition of stores from the DEEN chain.

Overall, supermarkets in the Netherlands achieved a combined turnover of €46.3 billion in 2022, which is 3% higher than a year earlier, or a €1.35 billion increase.

