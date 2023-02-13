52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Retail

Albert Heijn Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Bonus Card

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Albert Heijn has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Bonuskaart (Bonus Card) loyalty programme.

The largest supermarket in the Netherlands introduced the AH Bonuskaart in 1998. From that moment on, customers could request a free bonus card, which allowed them to take advantage of a variety of special offers and promotions.

After a week and a half, more than two million customers were already using the Bonuskaart, which was available as a key fob.

Over the past 25 years, some 36 million bonus cards have been issued, the retailer said.

Key Service

As an extra Bonuskaart service, Albert Heijn offered a key return facility. Found bunches of keys were sent to the answer number, and employees in the mailroom of Albert Heijn sent them back to the customer.

The retailer claims that the Bonus Card can help it better tailor its range and offers for customers. Today, there are more than 1000 bonus discounts per week.

Dutch Market Leader

Albert Heijn opened 113 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium last year, strengthening its position as the Dutch market leader.

The Ahold Delhaize owned retailer holds a market share of 37% in the Netherlands as of year-end, according to data from NielsenIQ. Albert Heijn operates 1,229 stores in total, boosted by the recent acquisition of stores from the DEEN chain.

Overall, supermarkets in the Netherlands achieved a combined turnover of €46.3 billion in 2022, which is 3% higher than a year earlier, or a €1.35 billion increase.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Ireland's Dunnes Stores Acquires Delivery Firm Buymie: Reports
2
Retail

Free Tickets To Shoptalk Europe For Retailers And Brand Owners
3
Retail

France Leans On Retailers To Help Consumers Cope With Food Prices
4
Retail

Carrefour Italia Seeks To Reduce Food Waste By 50% By 2025
5
Retail

Johan Boeijenga To Step Down As Brand President of Super Indo
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com