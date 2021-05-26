Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area

Published on May 26 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Groceries / Netherlands / World News / AH Compact

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced that it has extended its free delivery service to Velsen, Hoorn, Deventer, Purmerend, Edam-Volendam, Alphen aan de Rijn and Zoetermeer.

Residents in these areas can order groceries via AH Compact, a free-of-cost service introduced last year for small households.

Customers can choose from 5,000 grocery items, with a minimum order amount of €35 for free delivery.

The retailer plans to add more new areas in the next four weeks. It aims to make the service available to ​​more than 700,000 households.

'A Success'

Philip Padberg, director of e-commerce at Albert Heijn, said, “Customers who use AH Compact are very enthusiastic about this. After the launch in Haarlem, we expanded the new service to Nijmegen, Heemstede, Heemskerk, Beverwijk and Gouda.

“AH Compact is also a success there. That is why we are now rapidly expanding further and tripling the delivery area within a month.”

The product assortment offered through AH Compact is priced the same as in Albert Heijn stores or via Ah.nl and includes bonus offers.

The retailer added that orders could be placed via the AH Compact app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app is also equipped with a ‘track and trace’ feature, which allows customers to track their orders.

Earlier this month, the retailer introduced electric minibuses in Amersfoort for grocery deliveries and announced plans to roll out Light Electronic Vehicles (LEV) for grocery deliveries across the country over the next two years.